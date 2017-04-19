The Boot! Bill O'Reilly Fired From Fox Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fox News made a shocking announcement on Wednesday, April 19, that they were letting go of long-time host since 1996, Bill O’Reilly.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” the network’s statement read.

The firing comes right on the heels of Bill’s advertisers rapidly fleeing after accusations began to emerge that the 67-year-old was sexually harassing female employees. According to The New York Times and other reporting by RadarOnline.com, Fox had to bleed out $13 million to settle the O’Reilly Factor host’s accusers.

Rumors are being fueled that Tucker Carlson, who already has a show at 9 pm on Fox, will fill Bill’s time at 8 pm.

Just hours before Bill got the axe, his attorneys continued to vehemently deny the sexual harassment claims.