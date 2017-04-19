NFL Star Turned Murderer Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former New England Patriots tight end, Aaron Hernandez, was found dead in his prison cell in the early morning of April 19. The 27-year-old was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder in 2015.

Hernandez reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a bed sheet from his cell window. He was serving time at the Souza Baranowski prison in Shirley, MA.

A statement from the corrections department revealed, “Lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez, and he was transported to UMass Leominster, where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.”

Hernandez was in the general population wing and appeared to have blockaded the door before he took his life.

As previously reported, he was convicted of first-degree murder for the killing of Odin Lloyd in June 2013. The athlete was also facing murder charges for the July 2012 deaths of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu, who were killed in a drive-by shooting outside a nightclub in Boston.

Hernandez was found not guilty on April 14 of two counts of murder.

Ironically, today his former team is visiting The White House after winning Super Bowl LI.

He leaves behind a daughter, Avielle.