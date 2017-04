Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

3/4th of my girls❤️ Missing 1/4 at Cochella😌 My Solo❤️❤️Bianca A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Definitely not Coachella! Beyonce celebrated Easter with her family at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 16. The singer, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z this summer, flaunted her baby bump in a fitted cream off-the-shoulder gown. An eyewitness told People Magazine, “Beyoncé looked amazing. She had fun watching [daughter Blue Ivy, 5] hunt for eggs. She celebrated for a couple of hours with her family.”