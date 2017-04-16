Mel B's Ex Falsely Accuses Her Of Sleeping With Simon Cowell

Dirty details have come to light about what really triggered Mel B, 41, to file for divorce from husband of 10 years, producer Stephen Belefonte, 41. The jealous ex falsely accused Mel of sleeping with her boss Simon Cowell back in 2014. In spite of the fact that there was absolutely no evidence that any such tryst occurred, Stephen went on the attack. Just before the finale of the U.K.’s X-Factor the couple had a major blow up which resulted in, Mel B has revealed in court documents, her hospitalization for a failed suicide attempt. Mel B claims this is the reason she missed the first night of the two-part finale of the hit talent show. She reappeared the following day with visible bruises, photographs of which were included in her request for a temporary restraining order from her husband. Sources revealed to TMZ just days ago that at that time, Simon encouraged Mel B to leave the abusive relationship. It has also been reported that the entire cast and crew of the X Factor all knew about the domestic turmoil and had banned Stephen from the set. In addition to physical abuse, Mel B also accused her ex of verbal abuse, alleging that Stephen made sex tapes of the couple with other women, and threatened to release them in order to ruin Mel’s career. She also claims that Stephen got their nanny pregnant and then paid for her to have an abortion. On April 7 the former Spice Girl was granted a TRO and also in a separate order, the judge ordered that Stephen be prohibited from releasing any sexually explicit materials that involved Mel. Stephen continues to vehemently deny all of the allegations, stating that Mel B was the one who behaved badly during the marriage. The couple is fighting for custody of their daughter Madison, 5, and for Mel B’s expansive fortune.