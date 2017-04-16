Elizabeth Smart Welcomes Baby Boy

A post shared by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

Elizabeth Smart-Gilmour and her husband Matthew Gilmour shared a photo of their brand new baby boy on Instagram today. Their new arrival is wrapped in a blue blanket and being snuggled by his darling big sister Chloe, 2. Elizabeth captioned the adorable photo, “These two make my Easter perfect! #soinlove #happyeaster #sundaysareforfamily #blessed #bigthingsinlittlepackages.” Elizabeth first came to the public’s attention in 2002 when she was kidnapped from her home in Salt Lake City, Utah and held hostage for nine months by Brian David Mitchell and his wife, Wanda Barzee. She was rescued in March of 2003 after she was spotted in Sandy, Utah. The story of her experience and her resilience has been embraced worldwide. Elizabeth is now a child safety activist and advocate for victims of abuse. After her abduction and recovery she lived a relatively quiet life and studied music at Brigham Young University in Utah. In 2014 she co-authored a book, My Story, with Christopher Stewart, that chronicles her experience in captivity, detailing how she survived and how she’s been able to create a new life for herself in spite of being victimized at such a young age. She has remained largely out of the public eye, preferring to live a quiet life with her family, but did appear in an interview with Meredith Vieira for NBC news, and also has spoken out in a video posted on You Tube and produced by Fight the New Drug, a non-profit anti-porn group. The mom and activist states, “Pornography made my living hell worse,” and described the time she was in captivity as being, “The longest nine months of my life.” Elizabeth goes on to explain in the video that the day after she was rescued, her mother told her that she may never get restitution, but that the best punishment she could give her captors was to be happy. She attributes that good advice for helping her to become the woman she is today, a beaming wife and happy mother of two beautiful children.