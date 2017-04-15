The Weekend And Selena Gomez, All Hands At Coachella

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez‘s romance was on full display at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California this weekend. The pair was spotted piling on the PDA and reportedly couldn’t keep their hands off of each other as they headed to see rapper Travis Scott perform. Onlookers also observed The Weeknd in full protective mode, ushering Selena safely through the crowd to the VIP area. The two hit the festival scene after traveling to Canada, Colombia, and Argentina where the actress/singer joined her boyfriend on his world tour. The Starboy singer was formerly linked to model and “it girl” Bella Hadid, whom he dated for 18 months. Bella and Selena were ironically friends and were both part of Taylor Swift‘s infamous girl squad. While the model reportedly remains on good terms with her ex boyfriend, she deleted Selena on Instagram shortly after she hooked up with Bella’s ex. The drama did not deter Selena and The Weeknd’s romance and while they haven’t been seeing each other long, the couple certainly appears to be pretty serious judging by the chemistry witnessed at Coachella this weekend. Selena recently stepped behind the camera to executive produce Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why: Beyond the Reasons. The native Texan actress will be featured as the voice of Mavis in the upcoming Hotel Transylvania 3 movie that is currently in pre-production and scheduled for release in 2018. Canadian born The Weeknd earned seven nominations for the 2016 Grammy Awards and won Best R&B Performance for his smash hit “Earned It” as well as Best Urban Contemporary Album for Beauty Behind the Madness. He also received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for “Earned It.”