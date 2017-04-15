Janet Jackson Posts First Baby Pic On Instagram

Meet Janet Jackson‘s baby boy! The pop singer shared the first photo of baby Eissa Al Mana yesterday on Instagram. The adorable snap caught the 3-moth-old mid-yawn. New mom Janet captioned the moment, “My baby and me after nap time.” Mother and child both appear rested and glowing amid news of Janet’s split from billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana, 41. The pair had been together for five years and decided to part ways shortly after the birth of their son in January this year. Page Six reported that the singer had the locks changed prior to announcing the couple’s separation and their source confirmed Janet’s reason behind the break up saying, “She thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy, and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts.” It doesn’t seem that the turmoil of the new parents’ separation has dampened Janet’s excitement over finally becoming a mom at age 50. In addition to posting darling photos to her Instagram account she’s been spotted in London strolling with baby Elissa. Meanwhile Wissam posted a message on his website with a photo of his estranged wife saying, “Love, to the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend. I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x.” E! News reported Wissam also had posted a quote from the Quaran, but then removed the post. It reportedly read, “You shall most certainly be tried in your possessions and in your persons; and indeed you shall hear many hurtful things from those to whom revelation was granted before your time, as well as from those who have come to ascribe divinity to other beings beside Allah. But if you remain patient in adversity and conscious of Him — this, behold, is something to set one’s heart upon. — 3:186.” So far Janet has not made any formal announcement regarding the break up, but movers were spotted carrying boxes out of the couple’s London townhouse.