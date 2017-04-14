The Truth Behind Scheana Marie & Mike Shay's Split

Vanderpump Rules vixen Scheana Marie‘s marriage to Mike Shay might have ended in shambles, but the reality star, 31, is picking up right where she left off with actor Robert Valletta.

“Rob first made a move on Scheana years ago, but she promised Shay that was ancient history,” reveals a Bravo insider, adding that musician Mike, 29, considered him a friend. “So for Rob to swoop in the second they split, Mike is starting to wonder if Scheana was being completely honest with him.”

However, Mike is one to talk.. During the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Scheana accused her ex of cheating after she caught him texting another girl. “Mark put her through absolute hell. Scheana deserves a good guy like Rob,”says the spy. “And they already have a solid foundation.” Not to mention a new guest star!