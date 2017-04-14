2017 Coachella Live-Streamed: Lady Gaga, Lorde & MORE Take Stage

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Missed out on getting a ticket to the biggest festival of the year? Star has you covered with the 2017 Coachella livestream! Make sure to check out the complete lineup below.

A

Alison Swing, Allah-Las, Amtrac, Andre Power, Anna Lunoe, Arkells, Autograf

B

Banks, Banks & Steelz, Barclay Crenshaw, Bastille, Bearson, Ben UFO, Bicep, Big Game, Big Gigantic, Billy Kenny, Bishop Briggs, Bleep Bloop, Blossoms, BOGL, Bon Iver, Bonobo, Breakbot, Brodinski, Broods

C

Capital Cities, Car Seat Headrest, Caveman, Chet Porter, Chicano Batman, Chris Cruse, Classixx, Courtland, Crystal Castles, Current Joys

D

D.R.A.M., DAKTYL, Daphni, David J. Prince, Denzel Curry, Devendra Banhart, Diamante Electrico, Dillon Francis, DivaDanielle, Dixon, DJ Khaled, DJ Shadow, DJ Snake, Downtown Boys, DreamCar, Dudu Tassa & The Kuwaitis

E

Eagles & Butterflies, Einmusik, Eli & Fur, Elohim, Empire Of The Sun, Ezra Furman,

F

Father John misty, FKJ, Floating Points, Floorplan, Four Tet, Four TET/Daphni/Floating Points, Francis And The Lights, Future, Future Islands

G

Gabe Real, Galantis, Gaslamp Killer, Glass Animals, Goldlink, Gone Gone Beyond, Grace Mitchell, Grouplove, Gryffin, Gucci Mane, Guided By Voices

H

Haana, Hans Zimmer, Haywyre, Hinds, Honey Dijon, Honne, Hot Since 82

J

Jack Garratt, Jagwar Ma, Jai Wolf, Jan Blomqvist, Jen Ferrer, Jim Smith, Jonas Rathsman, Jonnie King, Joseph, Josh Billings and Nonfiction, Justice, Justin Martin

K

Kaleo, Kaytranada, Kayves, Kehlani, Kendrick Lamar, Kiiara, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizzard, Klangstof, Kngsprngs, Kungs

L

Lady Gaga, Las Ligas Menores, Latmun, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Lee Reynolds, Lil Uzi Vert, Liquid Stranger, Little Dragon, LMBRSXUL, Local Natives, Loco Dice, Lonely Boy, Lorde, Los Blenders

M

Mac Demarco, Mac Miller, Mad Zach, Majid Jordan, Marbs, Marcel Dettmann, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Maya Jane Coles, Mikey Lion, Mitski, Moderat, Monolink, Monte Booker, Mr. Carmack, Mura Masa

N

Nao, Nav, Netsky, New Order, Nicolas Jaar, Nora En Pure

O

Ocho Ojos, Oh Wonder, Oscure

P

Partywave, Patrick Topping, Phantogram, PNL, Pond, Porkchop, Porter Robinson & Madeon, Preoccupations, Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Q

Quitapenas

R

Roisin Murphy, Royksopp, Radiohead, Rambo V, Raury, Real Estate, RecordSafari, Red Axes, Rhonda Intl DJs, Richie Hawtin Close

S

Survive, Sabo, Sam Gellaitry, Sampha, Sasha, Sayer, Schoolboy Q, Shannon And The Clams, Shiba San, Show Me The Body, Shura, Skepta, Slow Hollows, SNBRN, Sofi Tukker, Sohn, Solomun, Space Jesus, Steve Angello, Stormzy, Strange Club, Surf Curse, Surfboat, Swet Shop Boys

T

T.S.O.L., TacoCat, Tale Of Us, Tall Juan, Tara Brooks, Team B & L, Tennis, The Atmoics, The Avalanches, The Belleville Three, The Geek X VRV, The Head And The Heart, The Interrupters, The Lemon Twigs, The Librarian, The Martinez Brothers, The Paranoyds, The XX, Thee Commons, Thundercat, Toots And the Maytals, Torey Lanez, Tourist, Tove Lo, Travis Scott, Twin Peaks, Two Door Cinema Club, Tycho

W

Warpaint, Westside TY, What So Not, Whethan, Whitney, Will Clarke

X

XXYYXX

Y

Yip Yops, Yotto

Z

Zimmer, Zipper Club