5 Celebrities Who Are Ready For Leap Year

Justin Jack Flash
While fans continue to grouse about Justin Bieber looking bored onstage, the prickly pop star proved that he’s still got some moves during a concert in NYC.
An A For Effort
Between her perfect posture, flawfless face and perky pose. Karlie Kloss made midair modeling look easy alongside a slightly less coordinated Jimmy Fallon during her visit to The Tonight Show.
Catching Some (H)air
Just days after splitting from Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry burst onto the iHeartRadio Music Awards like a firework in a funky fringed coat and even funkier new “breakup bob.”
Just Kickin’ It
Saturday Night Live star Jay Pharoah had clearly spent time mastering some of Bruce Lee‘s moves before he turned up at Heidi Klum‘s Halloween party dressed as the iconic martial artist.
A Hop Across The Pond
Ariana Grande‘s fame-seeking brother, Frankie, was as subtle as ever when evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. house.