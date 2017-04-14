5 Celebrities Who Are Ready For Leap Year

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Justin Jack Flash

While fans continue to grouse about Justin Bieber looking bored onstage, the prickly pop star proved that he’s still got some moves during a concert in NYC.

An A For Effort

Between her perfect posture, flawfless face and perky pose. Karlie Kloss made midair modeling look easy alongside a slightly less coordinated Jimmy Fallon during her visit to The Tonight Show.

Catching Some (H)air

Just days after splitting from Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry burst onto the iHeartRadio Music Awards like a firework in a funky fringed coat and even funkier new “breakup bob.”

Just Kickin’ It

Saturday Night Live star Jay Pharoah had clearly spent time mastering some of Bruce Lee‘s moves before he turned up at Heidi Klum‘s Halloween party dressed as the iconic martial artist.

A Hop Across The Pond

Ariana Grande‘s fame-seeking brother, Frankie, was as subtle as ever when evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. house.