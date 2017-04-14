5 Celebrities You Didn't Know Had Siblings!

James & Mike Cameron

James couldn’t have turned Titanic 3D without his brother, who happens to be an aerospace engineer. To add drama to the film, the Oscar-winning filmmaker wanted to get footage from inside the real wreck, which lies 12,600 feet below sea level. After realizing his cameras would not be able to function at that depth, he contracted Michael‘s firm, Dark Matter, to create the robot camera vehicles that eventually made it down there successfully. Teamwork!

Sienna & Savannah Miller

It’s easy to be one of the most stylish stars in Hollywood when you have a designer as a sister! After graduating from London’s prestigious Central Saint Martins College of Arts and Design, Sienna‘s older sib honored her skills under legendary British designers Alexander McQueen and Matthew Williamson in 2006, the Miller sister teamed up to launch their own label. Twenty8Twelve, with Savannah eventually going solo to start an eponymous label. Not that there’s any bad blood. The 38-year-old admits she stills turns to Sienna for advice. “We do that anyway because we’re sisters and best friends.”

Jude & Andrea Law

Jude may be the actor, but his big sister Andrea – who goes by her middle name, Natasha – is the real artist. The 47-year-old graphic designer and painter even got the Goop seal of approval: In 2013, Gwyneth Paltrow selected her as a limited-edition collaborator, commissioning a series of prints. Natasha’s edgy mixed-media works are a favorite among the fashion set, and she’s created custom artwork for brands including, Vogue, Tiffany & Co. and Max Mara. Jude’s got a few pieces hanging at homes as well.

Salma & Sami Hayek

Salma‘s brother hasn’t let himself be defined as the guy with a smokin-hot older sister. Sami, 43, runs a successful design firm in L.A. and immerses himself in a variety of creative projects, from creating a concept aircraft for luxury automaker Bentley to planning a housing development in Tijuana, Mexico. Word is that plenty of Salma’s celeb friends have commissioned custom home furnishings from him, too – including design buff Brad Pitt!

Jennifer, Blaine, & Ben Lawrence

JLaw’s made it pretty clear she can hang with the boys, thanks to growing up with two older brothers. So who are these dudes? Her oldest sibling, Ben, is an accomplished businessman who co-owns Louisville Geek, a company that helps business with their tech needs. Younger brother Blaine runs Camp Hi-Ho, a day camp for kids in Kentucky – though he may be familiar even to noncampers. Blaine’s 2014 nuptials were featured on the cover of Martha Stewart Real Weddings, with Jen standing tall as a bridesmaid.