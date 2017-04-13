Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Ready To Move In Together

Keep calm and hire a U-Haul! Prince Harry asked girlfriend Meghan Markle to move into his Kensington Paalace pad and she said yes– under one condition. The actress would only shack up with the royal spare, 32, if he promised to put a ring on it by the end of the year.

As Meghan, 35, leafs through fabric swatches and antique offerings from the Royal Collection, “It’s clear she’s one step closer to becoming a member of the royal family,” reveals a palace insider, confirming reports that the couple are set to share an apartment when renovations are complete in May– just steps from the wing that Prince William and Duchess Kate will occupy once Prince George starts school.

“At first, one one was sure Meghan was princess material,” admits the source, alluding to the Suits star’s divorce and sexy photo shoots. “But Meghan has been an incredible influence on Harry. There’s no doubt she’d be a welcome addition when the time comes.”

No stranger to scandal– cupping his crown jewels in Las Vegas, dressing up in a Nazi uniform on Halloween and smoking pot– the mischievous Prince’s priorities have shifted, and it shows.

When he isn’t honoring his official obligations or hosting charity events, “Harry is dropping by the palace to check on the renovations,” says the source. “He’s ready to settle down– and Meghan is so excited to start furnishing their new flat.” First things first, that neon Newcastle sign as got to go!