The Truth Behind Why Corey DUMPED Her

It certainly wasn’t the most romantic Valentine’s Day in memory for Kris Jenner. On Feb. 14, the Kardashian family figurehead took granddaughter North West toy shopping in L.A.; along for the jaunt was Kris’ younger baeu of two years, Corey Gamble, looking miserable as he walked alongside holding her bag. That may have marked the beginning of the end for the duo: They haven’t been photographed together since — and now Star has learned that the couple are kaput!

“Corey recently gave Kris the heave-ho,” claims an insider. “She had been nagging him about a number of things for a while, including the fact that he wasn’t spending as much time with her as she’d like, and he just couldn’t take it anymore.”

The insider adds that there was another, more intriguing reason why tension had been building between Kris, 61, and Corey, 36, (Justin Bieber’s former road manager). “Corey had actually grown closer to Kris’ daughter Kourtney and it infuriated Kris. She couldn’t get it out of her head that they mad have had the hots for each other- and it got to the point where she all but accused Corey of cheating on her. That pushed him over the edge.”

The split was devastating for Kris, claims the insider, “because, more than anything, she can’t stand to be alone. But I suspect she and Corey may have actually put on a united front in public for some time, since ratings have been way for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and Kris is obsessed with maintaining the impression that everything is still wonderful.”