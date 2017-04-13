Are Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Already Expecting?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, that didn’t take long! After having to wait until their wedding day to kiss, newlyweds Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo may already be in the family way and due in the early fall, a source tells Star.

Whispers began after the 23-year-old reality star arrived at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, on March 24 with a noticeable fuller figure and the hint of a baby bump.

“Jinger and Jeremy are keeping the news under wraps to promote the upcoming season of Counting On,” deduced a family friend, who suspects the couple, who don’t believe in birth control, likely conceived in late November while honeymooning in Australia. “No one would be surprised if they moved back to Arkansas to be with her family.”

With 18 babysitters on speed dial, who could blame them?