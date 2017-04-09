Tom Cruise Films Crazy Car Chase

Actor Tom Cruise was seen driving a BMW in an adrenalin pumping car chase through the streets of Paris for his upcoming film, Mission Impossible 6. The actor is famous for doing his own stunts and reportedly trained for over a year to do an action sequence for the latest installment of the blockbuster franchise. Tom will be reprising his role as Ethan Hunt. Life actress Rebecca Furgeson also stars in the film. It is difficult to imagine that anything could top the insane stunt Tom performed in MI5, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation when he clung to the outside of a moving A400 airplane. But Skydance Media CEO David Ellison said in an interview at SXSW, “What Tom is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that’s come before. It is absolutely unbelievable—he’s been training for a year. It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a move, and he has been working on it since right after Rogue Nation came out. It’s gonna be mind-blowing.” It is unclear what the sequence David was referring to entails, but the actor has been photographed in Paris doing the heart stopping car chase scene as well as filming on a rooftop in a shot that involved helicopters. Tom Cruise is one of the last movie stars to perform his own stunts. While most opt to leave that to professional stuntmen, Tom prefers to do the dirty work himself. The result is jaw dropping action scenes including the motorcycle chase in Knight and Day, the car chase in Jack Reaper, and the sword work in The Last Samurai.