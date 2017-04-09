JLo and A-Rod’s Hot Date Night at Nobu

Jennifer Lopez, 47 and boyfriend, retired MLB player Alex Rodriguez, 41, had a romantic dinner date at Nobu last night in Malibu. They were spotted leaving the celebrity hot spot holding hands and surrounded by bodyguards who kept the paparazzi at bay. The couple left together in the back seat of a white SUV. Looks like the lovebirds, who have been dating for weeks, are getting pretty serious. During a recent appearance on The View A-Rod gushed about his lady saying, “It’s obvious. We’re having a great time, she’s an amazing, amazing girl, and one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.” Clearly the athlete is smitten with the singer/actress and the two have introduced their kids. Both have two children from previous relationships. JLo recently had a fling with Drake although she claims it was never serious. A-Rod has been linked to quite a few famous beauties including actresses Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson as well as his most recent flame, 23andMe CEO, Anne Wojcicki. While Jennifer is far from A-Rod’s first love, judging from her Instagram pics, she may be the last. She posted a darling shot of their legs crossed together with the Yankees game playing on the TV in the background. She captioned the shot with “#saturdayvibes”. The couple has reportedly been super busy and had a very long work week and decided to enjoy the weekend by kicking back, relaxing, watching the game at home before heading out to Nobu for a late dinner.