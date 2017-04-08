Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd's Romance Heats Up The Caribbean

Actress Billie Lourd, 24, has a lot to be happy about right now having landed both a role on FX’s American Horror Story 7 and a babe of a boyfriend, Scream Queen actor, Taylor Lautner, 25. American Horror Story’s theme for the upcoming season, which begins shooting in June, is the 2016 election. Billie’s role has yet to be announced. The show doesn’t begin shooting until June, so until then, she’s on vacay mode with hunky Taylor. The pair was spotted piling on the PDA this week in the Caribbean island of St. Barts where they are vacationing with the actress’ father Bryan Lourd and his husband Bruce Bozzi. There have been numerous family pics posted on all of their Instagram accounts, Bruce even posted a shot of the family standing shoulder to shoulder on the deck of their boat wearing green face masks, captioning the fun pic “The family that masks together, lasts together!” Billie and Taylor have managed to have plenty of alone time while on the family trip, and have been seen holding hands, shopping together, and making out in the ocean waves. The couple went public with their romance after the tragic deaths of both Billie’s mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds. Carrie passed away on December 27, 2016, four days after suffering cardiac arrest on flight from London to Los Angeles. Sadly, her mother Debbie died the very next day after a severe stroke.