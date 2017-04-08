Cindy Crawford's Family Hits The Beach For Spring Break

Supermodel Cindy Crawford, 51, and her nightlife industry entrepreneur husband Rande Gerber, 54, took their kids Kaia Gerber, 15, and Presley Gerber, 17, to the Caribbean Island of St. Barts for spring break. The family had a lot to celebrate with son Presley’s being named this year’s emerging model this past Sunday at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles. Daughter Kaia, also a model, just scored a Marc Jacobs beauty campaign and will be the face of Marc Jacobs Daisy perfume. Not only that, but the power couple will be celebrating their upcoming 19th wedding anniversary in May. Cindy and her mini-me daughter Kaia both rocked bikinis on the beach at St. Barts where Kaia took turns splashing and playing in the waves with her dad and big brother.