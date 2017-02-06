New Thriller ‘The Cruelty’ Is The Hottest Release Of The Season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As you wait for the warmer months to arrive, grab Scott Bergstrom’s thrilling new novel called The Cruelty.

The twisted tale begins when Gwendolyn Bloom’s father vanishes and she’s desperate to find him. But the journey quickly turns dangerous when she uncovers a disturbing truth that will force Gwendolyn to act cruel if it means getting her father back.

Bergstrom’s action-packed novel is a mysterious mix between The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and The Bourne Identity, and is sure to leave readers with jaws on the floor.

You can’t miss this criminal mastermind plot!

Find The Cruelty at your nearest bookstore, or buy right now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, IndieBound or Powells stores.