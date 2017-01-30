Drake & Madonna Caught Trying To Cover Up Their Dirty Secret

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will this bombshell ruin Drake‘s romance with Jennifer Lopez?

According to a new report from The Sun, Madonna and the rapper, 30, had a short and sweet romance going on behind the scenes in 2015, despite Drake’s queasy reaction when the 58-year-old kissed him on-stage at Coachella that same year.

“Everyone in Madonna’s circle was totally aware there was a brief fling,” a source told the publication. “They knew it wasn’t going to last forever obviously but both of them were single at the time.”

The insider went on, “There was definitely a massive attraction between them,” adding, “Drake has a track record with older women so Madonna is absolutely his type.”

However, as Star readers know, Drake has since moved on with another diva — J.Lo! The pair was caught showing off some major PDA on social media in December.

“They had fun together but kept it strictly secret,” the source said about Drake and Madonna’s secret. “Neither of them ever plan to discuss it.”

What do you think about their quick fling? Tell us your thoughts below!