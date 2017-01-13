Dressed-Down Kim Kardashian Walks First Red Carpet Since Robbery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

@TheMasterClass DUBAI today with @kimkardashian was amazing ❤ thank you everyone who came we had the best time with you all. Xo @themusichall_by_elefteriades @bellefemmedubai @nursinamarina #TheMasterClass #MakeupByMario A photo posted by Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:48am PST

Kim Kardashian made her triumphant return to the red carpet in Dubai! She’s in town for a makeup master class with her longtime MUA Mario Dedivanovic and looked flawless. Her jewelry was simple and she kept on trend with her dressed-down look. The social media queen only wore a simple white tank top, ripped jeans, and Yeezy boots.

Meanwhile, in Paris, four people hve been charged in connection with the multi-million dollar robbery that took place in October 2016. They all face prison time if found guilty. The supposed “mastermind” of the whole operation was a 70-year-old woman.