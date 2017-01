Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Beauty and the Beast A photo posted by Mert Alas (@mertalas) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:58pm PST

Selena Gomez graced the word with her backside in a raunchy Instagram post on Thursday morning. The revealing photo comes just one day after Bella Hadid unfollowed the singer on social media after Gomez was caught kissing her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd.

