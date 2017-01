Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

my son ❤ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:54am PST

Kim Kardashian made her return to social media yesterday after a 3-month hiatus following her robbery in Paris. But the reality TV star’s post today may leave fans worried. Kardashian shared a scary pale photo of herself and her son Saint West.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!