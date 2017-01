Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Janet Jackson, 50, is now the proud mother of a beautiful baby boy! Her rep confirmed to People magazine that little Eissa was born on January 3rd. Janet and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, are beyond thrilled!

Her rep said in a statement, “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Janet married Wissam in 2012 and this is their first child together.