Kim Kardashian left the house to visit her longtime makeup artist’s newborn twin sons! Joyce Bonelli gave birth a few days ago and we have yet to learn the names on her sons. Kim has rarely been spotted since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October. Most recently, she attended her mother’s swanky Christmas Eve party with her sisters.

