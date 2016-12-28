Rihanna Explodes Over Drake & JLo's Steamy New Romance

Rihanna who?
Even though Drake recently admitted to being in love with RiRi for years on stage at the MTV VMA awards, he’s apparently had a major change of heart!
The rapper and Jennifer Lopez decided to go public with their romance by posting some steamy selfies on their Instagram Dec. 27.
The couple have been fueling rumors that they were dating after they were spotted partying and leaving together, and even spending Christmas with each other.
However, Drake’s ex-girlfriend doesn’t seem thrilled with his new fling. Fans quickly noticed RiRi unfollowed JLo on Instagram as soon as Drake & her PDA pics surfaced.
As Star reported, JLo has had a rocky year with her relationships — first breaking up with on-again off-again Casper Smart earlier this year, then fueling rumors just a few months ago that she and ex-husband Marc Anthony might reunite after a passionate kiss on stage.
