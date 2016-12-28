Rihanna Explodes Over Drake & JLo's Steamy New Romance

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rihanna who?

Even though Drake recently admitted to being in love with RiRi for years on stage at the MTV VMA awards, he’s apparently had a major change of heart!

The rapper and Jennifer Lopez decided to go public with their romance by posting some steamy selfies on their Instagram Dec. 27.

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

The couple have been fueling rumors that they were dating after they were spotted partying and leaving together, and even spending Christmas with each other.

Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 11, 2016 at 2:30am PST

#Drake and #JenniferLopez doing the trust fall #WSHH A video posted by WorldstarHipHop (@worldstar) on Dec 24, 2016 at 7:04pm PST

However, Drake’s ex-girlfriend doesn’t seem thrilled with his new fling. Fans quickly noticed RiRi unfollowed JLo on Instagram as soon as Drake & her PDA pics surfaced.

As Star reported, JLo has had a rocky year with her relationships — first breaking up with on-again off-again Casper Smart earlier this year, then fueling rumors just a few months ago that she and ex-husband Marc Anthony might reunite after a passionate kiss on stage.

What do you think about Drake & JLo hooking up? Tell us in the comments below!