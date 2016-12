Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

84-year-old actress Debbie Reynolds has passed away.

This afternoon, she was rushed to the hospital after suffering a possible stroke. The stroke reportedly took place at the home of her son, Todd Fisher, while she was discussing funeral arrangements for her 60-year-old daughter, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher.

Carrie suffered a heart attack on a December 23rd flight from London to Los Angeles and never regained consciousness. She passed away just yesterday.