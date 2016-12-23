Anna Faris Makes Sure That Her Husband Is Grounded

ANNA Faris has taken guarding her galaxy to extreme lengths. Before Chris Pratt left to promote Passengers with costar Jennifer Lawrence, the Mom star, 40, read her husband, 37, the riot act!

“Chris had to promise Anna that once he was done for the day, he would head straight to his hotel room — no bars, no fancy restaurants, just room service before bed,” reveals a source “That’s how worried she is that he’ll stray.”

Not too long ago, Anna admitted “of course I’m going to feel vulnerable” after reports of Chris and Jennifer’s shameless flirting on and off the film set hit stands.

“Chris and Anna can’t be together all the time, and it’s hard on her,” explains the pal, although one good thing has come from Anna’s orders: “Chris is getting plenty of sleep.”