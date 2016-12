MADONNA put the moves on Michael Jackson!

The Material Girl, 58, reveals she and the late King of Pop once did some “tongue-in-mouth kissing” after she plied him with wine!

According to Madge, Michael was a “little bit shy,” and she made the first move.

“However, he was a willing accomplice,” she assures. “I did get him to, sort of, loosen up with a glass of Chardonnay. And it did wonders.”

So he expressed himself?